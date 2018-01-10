Nets' Allen Crabbe: Available to play Wednesday
Crabbe (shin) will be active and available to play in Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe came into Wednesday with a doubtful designation, so he must've made some unexpected progress throughout the day in order to be cleared to play. Unless reported otherwise, look for Crabbe to take on his usual spot in the starting lineup on the wing and he could potentially even see a slightly expanded role with DeMarre Carroll (knee) still out.
