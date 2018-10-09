Crabbe has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.

Crabbe headed to the locker room early in Monday's exhibition against Detroit following an awkward landing on his left ankle. After further evaluation, his X-rays came back negative, which is a good news for the Nets. It's unclear if the 26-year-old will be forced to miss any time at the start the regular season, but it appears unlikely that he'll take the court for Brooklyn's next preseason game Wednesday against Toronto. Both Joe Harris and Caris LeVert could benefit if Crabbe can't play in the near future.