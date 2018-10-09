Nets' Allen Crabbe: Avoids significant injury
Crabbe has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.
Crabbe headed to the locker room early in Monday's exhibition against Detroit following an awkward landing on his left ankle. After further evaluation, his X-rays came back negative, which is a good news for the Nets. It's unclear if the 26-year-old will be forced to miss any time at the start the regular season, but it appears unlikely that he'll take the court for Brooklyn's next preseason game Wednesday against Toronto. Both Joe Harris and Caris LeVert could benefit if Crabbe can't play in the near future.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: X-rays negative on ankle•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Headed to locker room with apparent ankle injury•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 41 points in 34 minutes•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Leads first unit in scoring Saturday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Nails five triple in victory•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Off Thursday's injury report•
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.