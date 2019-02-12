Crabbe totaled 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes in Monday's 127-125 loss to the Raptors.

Crabbe has now played in three consecutive games, and has tallied 11 threes made in the last two games alone. The Nets will certainly welcome back Crabbe with more minutes soon, given their need for a scorer off the bench.