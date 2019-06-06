Nets' Allen Crabbe: Dealt to Hawks
Crabbe was traded to the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Taurean Prince and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Nets will also send two first-rounders -- including this year's pick -- to the Hawks in what ultimately amounts to a salary dump. Crabbe is due to make $18.5 million in the final year of his contract, and in clearing that off of their books, the Nets are in position to free up two max slots as free agency approaches. Per Wojnarowski, Brooklyn has its eye on landing Kyrie Irving, as well as a second superstar.
More News
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...