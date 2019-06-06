Crabbe was traded to the Hawks on Thursday in exchange for Taurean Prince and a future second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Nets will also send two first-rounders -- including this year's pick -- to the Hawks in what ultimately amounts to a salary dump. Crabbe is due to make $18.5 million in the final year of his contract, and in clearing that off of their books, the Nets are in position to free up two max slots as free agency approaches. Per Wojnarowski, Brooklyn has its eye on landing Kyrie Irving, as well as a second superstar.