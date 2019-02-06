Nets' Allen Crabbe: Deemed available Wednesday
Crabbe (knee) is available Wednesday against the Nuggets, Tom Dowd of BrooklynNets.com reports.
Crabbe will make his return following a 25-game absence Wednesday, and he'll look to help the Nets make a playoff push. In the six games prior to injuring his knee, he averaged 14.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.8 minutes while shooting 45.0 percent from the field and 52.3 percent from deep. Crabbe may be able to work back up to the workload soon, but chances are he'll be eased back into action to start things off. His return could mean fewer minutes for the likes of Treveon Graham and Joe Harris.
