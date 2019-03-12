Crabbe posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes Monday against Detroit.

Crabbe reached double-figures for the second-straight game while seeing his second-highest minute load of the season. While Crabbe's stats haven't taken a noticeable lead since he joined the starting lineup, Monday's performance was indicative of the sixth-year guard's ability to contribute across multiple categories. Since joining the starting five, Crabbe's averaged 9.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 threes and 1.5 assists in 29.2 minutes across four outings.