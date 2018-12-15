Crabbe (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

It looks like Crabbe, who missed Friday's game against the Wizards with right knee soreness, will miss a second-straight game Sunday. Rodions Kurucs and Spencer Dinwiddie figure to see boosted run if Crabbe misses Sunday's match.

