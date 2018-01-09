Nets' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful for Wednesday
Crabbe (shin) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe injured his shin during Monday's matchup with the Raptors, but indicated after the game that he expected to play as usual Wednesday. That said, it appears the coaching staff has other plans, as Crabbe is listed as doubtful and likely won't take the court. With DeMarre Carroll (knee) already out and Nik Stauskas (ankle) questionable as well, the Nets could be without some key wing players. That will likely mean big minutes for guys like Joe Harris and Caris LeVert.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start