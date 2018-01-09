Crabbe (shin) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe injured his shin during Monday's matchup with the Raptors, but indicated after the game that he expected to play as usual Wednesday. That said, it appears the coaching staff has other plans, as Crabbe is listed as doubtful and likely won't take the court. With DeMarre Carroll (knee) already out and Nik Stauskas (ankle) questionable as well, the Nets could be without some key wing players. That will likely mean big minutes for guys like Joe Harris and Caris LeVert.