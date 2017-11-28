Crabbe (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe ended up being a late scratch for Sunday's game with a sore back and then went on to miss Monday's game as well. Now, it looks like the shooting guard is on track to miss a third straight, and with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) also doubtful, the Nets will likely once again be shy on wing depth. Isaiah Whitehead stepped up in a major way Monday with 24 points in 27 minutes off the bench, so he could be in line for another extended run Wednesday in Crabbe's absence.

