Nets' Allen Crabbe: Doubtful for Wednesday
Crabbe (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe ended up being a late scratch for Sunday's game with a sore back and then went on to miss Monday's game as well. Now, it looks like the shooting guard is on track to miss a third straight, and with Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (ankle) also doubtful, the Nets will likely once again be shy on wing depth. Isaiah Whitehead stepped up in a major way Monday with 24 points in 27 minutes off the bench, so he could be in line for another extended run Wednesday in Crabbe's absence.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Ruled out Monday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Late scratch with sore back•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Nets 12 against old squad in loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 25 in Sunday's loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Puts up 18 points in victory•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Starting at shooting guard Monday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.