Nets' Allen Crabbe: Explodes for career-high 34 points in loss
Crabbe provided 34 points (13-22 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during a 115-106 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Crabbe had the game of his life Wednesday as he scored a career-high 34 points and matched a season high with six three-pointers made. He got up a season-high 22 field goal attempts as he benefited from the absence of Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (groin), Caris LeVert (knee/concussion) and Quincy Acy (finger). A repeat performance isn't likely, but if the team's injuries continue to mount, Crabbe would continue to have more opportunities.
