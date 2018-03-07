Crabbe had nine points (3-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to Golden State.

Crabbe has seen his production wain over the last two games after a period of eight straight games with double-figure scoring. This not surprising for a player such as Crabbe, who has a tendency to go through hot streaks before regressing to the mean with some lackluster shooting and lack of defensive production. He is really just a streaming option in standard formats and his deeper league value is capped by his lack of peripheral numbers.