Crabbe (knee), who is out Friday against the Hornets, went through 5-on-5 work for the first time during morning shootaround and could play Saturday against the Bucks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

When asked about Crabbes' availability over the weekend, Kenny Atkinson was reportedly noncommittal, though that leaves the possibility open for him to make his return after an eight-game absence. Once he returns, he may be eased back into his prior role. That said, the impressive play of Rodions Kurucs may give coach Atkinson pause about handing Crabbe 30-plus minutes per night. Other players could see a reduction in workload to accommodate for Kurucs as well. The situation may only be cleared up once Crabbe gets on the floor again.