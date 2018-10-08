Crabbe suffered an apparent left ankle injury in the first quarter of Monday's preseason game against the Pistons and has been taken to the locker to evaluate the injury.

Crabbe bit on a pump fake in the first quarter of Monday's preseason game and landed awkwardly on his left ankle, forcing him to exit the game. He is currently in the locker room undergoing evaluation, so the severity of the ankle injury is unknown at this time. More information should come out during the course of the game, and he should be considered questionable to return at this time.