Nets' Allen Crabbe: Held out of Sunday practice
Crabbe (ankle) didn't practice Sunday, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Crabbe has been dealing with an lingering ankle injury since suffering the injury last Monday against Detroit. Although the injury doesn't seem too serious right now, It's likely that Crabbe will be a game-time decision for the season opener Wednesday at Detroit.
