Crabbe scored 28 points (10-24 FT, 8-18 3Pt) to go along with six rebounds, one assist and one steal across 44 minutes during Saturday's 138-128 loss to the Pelicans.

Crabbe was on fire from downtown in this one, tying his career high for made three-point attempts as he led the team in scoring. Although he's averaging just 12.3 points per game this season, Crabbe has broken loose over the last couple of games by averaging 31 points and seven treys per contest. He's carried a heavy load for a Nets team in need of scoring punch and could become a serviceable fantasy option if he can provide consistently.