Crabbe expects to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons despite injuring his shin during Monday's loss to the Raptors, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

The injury seems to be very minor in nature, but Crabbe will likely still carry an injury designation into Wednesday. He's managed to knock down at least two three-pointers in all four games thus far in January, which is a good sign, considering it's his only true redeeming quality as a fantasy asset who's shooting below 38 percent on the season.