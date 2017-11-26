Nets' Allen Crabbe: Late scratch with sore back
Crabbe has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Crabbe was initially announced as the starter at shooting guard, but his lower-back tightened up during pregame, and he'll be held out entirely. Joe Harris will now get the start in Crabbe's place.
