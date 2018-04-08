Crabbe mustered 20 points (7-15 FG, 5-13 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one steal across 22 minutes in Saturday's 124-96 win over the Bulls.

Crabbe's scoring total led the first unit, and he checked in second only to Quincy Acy in number of made three-pointers on the night. The fifth-year wing has encouragingly boosted his offensive usage over the last two games, taking double-digit shot attempts in each contest after having averaged just 6.0 over the previous two. Crabbe has been particularly active from distance during that two-game sample, putting up 23 attempts from behind the arc and draining them at an impressive 43.5 percent clip.