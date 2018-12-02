Crabbe scored 14 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds and two steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 102-88 loss to the Wizards.

That was the high-water mark in scoring for the Nets on the night, as only three players including Crabbe even managed to hit for double digits. He's starting at small forward while Joe Harris (hip) is sidelined, but even in that role Crabbe's fantasy value remains volatile.