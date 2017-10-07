Nets' Allen Crabbe: Likely to play Sunday
Crabbe (ankle) logged a full practice Saturday and is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Nets' beat writer Bryan Fonseca reports.
Crabbe was unable to practice Wednesday and subsequently sat out Thursday's game against the Heat. Given it is just the preseason, the Nets are unlikely to suit their newly acquired forward up until he is fully recovered from his ankle injury. He appears to be close to fully healed given the team's optimism regarding his status for Sunday.
