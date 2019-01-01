Crabbe (knee) is listed as out for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Steve Lichtenstein of WFAN reports.

As expected, Crabbe will be held out again as he continues to be plagued by a sore right knee. Crabbe has not played since Dec. 12 and is without a firm timetable, though he did play some 5-on-5 over the weekend, so at that point it looked as though he may be approaching a return.