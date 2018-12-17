Nets' Allen Crabbe: Listed as questionable
Crabbe (knee) is listed a questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe has missed the last two games while nursing right knee soreness, but he's been upgraded to questionable after entering the team's previous game with a doubtful tag. His status should come into focus closer to tipoff. If Crabbe is unable to play again, Rodions Kurucs would continue to benefit.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 10 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With so many teams set to play four games in Week 10, there's a lot Fantasy players can do...
-
NBA Week 9 Value Trends
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...