Crabbe (knee) is listed a questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe has missed the last two games while nursing right knee soreness, but he's been upgraded to questionable after entering the team's previous game with a doubtful tag. His status should come into focus closer to tipoff. If Crabbe is unable to play again, Rodions Kurucs would continue to benefit.