Crabbe (knee) played 13 minutes off the bench in Wednesday's 135-130 win over the Nuggets, finishing with five points (2-5 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three assists and one steal.

After missing nearly two months with the knee injury, Crabbe's playing time was unsurprisingly restricted as coach Kenny Atkinson eased him back into action. While Crabbe acquitted himself well during his time on the court and should see his role steadily increase, it may be unrealistic at this point to expect him to regularly log the 30 or so minutes he had typically received prior to going down with the injury. Crabbe is shooting just 34.4 percent from the floor on the season and will probably need to display more efficiency to hold off the likes of Treveon Graham, DeMarre Carroll, Rodions Kurucs and Shabazz Napier for playing time. The Nets' wing mix will only become more muddled when Caris LeVert (hamstring) and Spencer Dinwiddie (thumb) are back in action, likely at some point shortly before or after the All-Star break.