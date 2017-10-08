Play

Crabbe (ankle) will play in Sunday's preseason game against the Knicks, Anthony Puccio of NetsDaily.com reports.

Crabbe logged a full practice Saturday and was listed as probable ahead of Sunday's game. He'll come off the bench Sunday and is expected to take on that role come the start of the regular season. Expect Crabbe to be eased back into the team's rotation following his absence with the ankle injury.

