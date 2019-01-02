Crabbe (knee) has been diagnosed with a bruised fat pad, which will require an additional period of recovery, and he will be re-evaluated in one-to-two weeks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe has essentially been day-to-day while missing the past nine games, and he's apparently dealing with something more significant than simply soreness. While he's set to be re-evaluated in two weeks at the latest, it's certainly possible his absence extends beyond that. Rodions Kurucs, Jared Dudley and Joe Harris remain candidates to see extra run in Crabbe's absence.