Crabbe sat out Thursday's practice with an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

While an illness shouldn't keep Crabbe out for an extended period of time, there's certainly a chance he'll be unable to take the court for Friday's game against the 76ers, so tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. Look for Crabbe to see how he's feeling during shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability Friday. If Crabbe can't give it a go, that would likely open more minutes for Caris LeVert and Joe Harris on the wing.