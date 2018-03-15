Nets' Allen Crabbe: Misses practice with illness Thursday
Crabbe sat out Thursday's practice with an illness, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
While an illness shouldn't keep Crabbe out for an extended period of time, there's certainly a chance he'll be unable to take the court for Friday's game against the 76ers, so tentatively consider him questionable for the time being. Look for Crabbe to see how he's feeling during shootaround, and potentially pregame warmups, before a final decision is made on his availability Friday. If Crabbe can't give it a go, that would likely open more minutes for Caris LeVert and Joe Harris on the wing.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Posts game-high 29 points in win•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Finished with only nine points in loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores team-high 21 in Monday's win•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 24 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Hits eight treys versus Pelicans•
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...