Nets' Allen Crabbe: Moving into starting five
Crabbe will start Monday's game against the Mavs.
With Treveon Graham out, the Nets will shuffle the lineup and go with Rodions Kurucs at power forward, with Crabbe and Joe Harris on the wing. It'll be Crabbe's first start since Dec. 12, and Caris LeVert will shift to the bench.
