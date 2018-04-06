Crabbe had 25 points (8-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 30 minutes during Thursday's 119-111 victory over the Bucks.

Crabbe had his shot going Thursday on his way to a team-high 25 points. He has been inconsistent lately, alternating both strong and poor performances on a nightly basis. He is not a player that offers a lot of upside outside of scoring and threes but if you are in need of either of those, he could be worth a flier.