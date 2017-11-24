Nets' Allen Crabbe: Nets 12 against old squad in loss
Crabbe supplied 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 31 minutes in Friday's 127-125 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Crabbe couldn't find the net consistently against his old teammates, posting his lowest success rate from the field in the last five contests. The 25-year-old sharpshooter did extend his streak of double-digit scoring and multiple made three-pointers to five games, but all of his numbers saw a bit of a downturn Friday. Crabbe remains a high-upside -- albeit somewhat inconsistent -- guard option in both season-long and daily formats.
