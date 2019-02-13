Crabbe will not have a minutes limit in Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe most recently played 31 minutes off the bench in Monday's loss to the Raptors, so he was hardly facing a restriction at that point, but the Nets will now unleash him off the bench with no monitoring required. Crabbe scored 22 points in Monday's game and has been on an impressive roll shooting the ball since re-joining the rotation after a 25-game absence.