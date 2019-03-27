Nets' Allen Crabbe: No timetable for return
Crabbe (knee) didn't practice Wednesday and is without a timetable for a return, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
It doesn't sound like Crabbe will be back soon, and it's possible he'll end up being ruled out for the season. He's presumably out Thursday against the 76ers, and his next chance to play would be Saturday against the Celtics.
