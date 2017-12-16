Nets' Allen Crabbe: Not on injury report Sunday
Crabbe (knee) is not listed on the Nets' injury report for Sunday's contest against the Pacers, Alex Labidou of the Nets' official website reports.
Crabbe missed Friday's contest due to knee soreness, though is apparently feeling improved after getting some rest. He'll likely rejoin the starting five, presumably bumping Joe Harris back to the pine.
