Crabbe (illness) is not on the injury report in advance of Thursday's tilt against Milwaukee, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Crabbe missed Tuesday's tilt against Philly as a result of an illness, which prompted Joe Harris to draw the start at shooting guard. Crabbe has apparently had enough time off to recover, however, and he'll presumably re-enter the starting five during Thursday's contest.

