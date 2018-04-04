Nets' Allen Crabbe: Off Thursday's injury report
Crabbe (illness) is not on the injury report in advance of Thursday's tilt against Milwaukee, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.
Crabbe missed Tuesday's tilt against Philly as a result of an illness, which prompted Joe Harris to draw the start at shooting guard. Crabbe has apparently had enough time off to recover, however, and he'll presumably re-enter the starting five during Thursday's contest.
