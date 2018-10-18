Nets' Allen Crabbe: Officially probable for Friday
Crabbe (ankle) is considered probable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Michael Scotto of The Athletic reports.
Crabbe's probably tag doesn't come as much of a surprise given that he was back practicing Thursday. The shooting guard was sidelined for Wednesday's season opener while nursing a sprained left ankle, but it looks like he should be back in action Friday night. Crabbe is expected to be the Nets' starting shooting guard, so his return will likely send either Caris LeVert or Joe Harris back to a role off the bench.
