Crabbe (knee) opted into his player option Monday with the Nets for next season, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The deal will land Crabbe a whopping $18.5 million for the 2019-20 season but it won't guarantee him playing time after shooting below 37 percent from the field over 43 games this season. He'll be spending the offseason rehabbing his right knee after undergoing arthroscopic surgery in April.

