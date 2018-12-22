Crabbe (knee) will not play Sunday against the Suns, Greg Logan of Newsday reports.

Crabbe will miss a sixth straight contest Sunday as he continues to work back from right knee soreness. In his absence, Rodions Kurucs has stepped up, averaging 12.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 26.4 minutes across five starts.

