Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

This comes as no surprise with the Nets playing the second game of a back-to-back set Tuesday, but Crabbe remains without a timetable for a return with a sore right knee. There's been no report of him returning to full participation in practice, and Crabbe will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.

