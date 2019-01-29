Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out again Tuesday
Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
This comes as no surprise with the Nets playing the second game of a back-to-back set Tuesday, but Crabbe remains without a timetable for a return with a sore right knee. There's been no report of him returning to full participation in practice, and Crabbe will continue to be evaluated on a game-by-game basis.
