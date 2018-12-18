Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out again Tuesday
Crabbe (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Despite being upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's matchup, Crabbe will miss a third straight game as he continues to battle right knee soreness. With the Nets playing a back-to-back set, it wouldn't be surprising if Crabbe also missed Wednesday's game against the lowly Bulls. In the meantime, Rodions Kurucs should continue to benefit with Crabbe unavailable.
