Crabbe, due to a sore knee, will be sidelined over the Nets' next two games, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

According to Lewis, Crabbe's knee began bothering him late in Wednesday's loss to the Thunder. He's started and averaged 30.6 minutes over the past five games, so coach Kenny Atkinson will have to look for a replacement. Among the candidates to see additional minutes are Joe Harris, Caris LeVert and Rodions Kurucs.