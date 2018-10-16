Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out for Wednesday's opener
Crabbe (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Pistons, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe sprained his left ankle just over a week ago and continues to deal with some lingering discomfort heading into the opener. The Nets will avoid rushing him back too soon and have now officially ruled Crabbe out for Wednesday. Along with Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll is also expected to sit out after recently undergoing ankle surgery, which means the Nets will be thin on depth on the wing. Look for guys like Joe Harris and Caris LeVert to see the biggest uptick in workload for the time being.
