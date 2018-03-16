Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out Friday
Crabbe (illness) is out for Friday's contest against the 76ers, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe sat out Thursday's practice with an illness, which is apparently still bothering him enough to keep him from playing Friday. As a result of his absence, Caris LeVert and Joe Harris are strong candidates to see extra run.
