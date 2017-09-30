Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out of walking boot
Crabbe (ankle) was out of his walking boot Saturday and was seen taking free throws, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Unsurprisingly, he didn't take part in the team's scrimmage Saturday. The progress in his recovery is encouraging, however, as the team will likely utilize him significantly in the offense.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Sports walking boot Thursday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: X-ray comes back negative on ankle•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Rolls ankle Wednesday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Traded to Nets•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Cleared for on-court work•
-
Trail Blazers' Allen Crabbe: Set for offseason surgery•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...