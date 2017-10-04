Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out Thursday vs. Heat
Crabbe (ankle) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason matchup with the Heat, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe was unable to take part in Wednesday's practice, so the writing was on the wall for his eventual absence. He'll miss a second straight game, with his next opportunity to take the floor on Sunday against the Knicks. DeMarre Carroll drew the start at small forward in the opener and should do so again with Crabbe and Caris LeVert (ankle) both remaining out.
