Nets' Allen Crabbe: Out Wednesday vs. Mavericks
Crabbe (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Mavericks, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
Crabbe continues to deal with a sore back and was given a doubtful designation earlier Wednesday, so this was fully expected. Crabbe's next opportunity to play will be Saturday against the Hawks, though in the meantime, guys like Caris LeVert, Joe Harris and Isaiah Whitehead should benefit with more minutes.
