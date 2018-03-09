Play

Crabbe totaled 29 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 33 minutes during a 125-111 win over the Hornets on Thursday.

Crabbe's 29 points marked a game high as he rebounded from a recent two-game scoring slump to post his second-best scoring effort of the season. He also matched a season high with eight rebounds. Crabbe still isn't totally reliable, but he's been fairly hot over the past month, with six games with at least 20 points.

