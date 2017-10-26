Crabbe scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Crabbe was the spark plug for the Nets off the bench Wednesday night, as the team outscored the Cavs by 15 when Crabbe was on the floor. He has relentless from three with 10 attempts beyond the arc, but his production remains limited to scoring, as he has averaged a meager 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game so far this season.