Nets' Allen Crabbe: Pours in 19 points Wednesday
Crabbe scored 19 points (6-14 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding three assists and two rebounds across 24 minutes in Wednesday's 112-107 win over the Cavaliers.
Crabbe was the spark plug for the Nets off the bench Wednesday night, as the team outscored the Cavs by 15 when Crabbe was on the floor. He has relentless from three with 10 attempts beyond the arc, but his production remains limited to scoring, as he has averaged a meager 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game so far this season.
More News
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 20 points off bench•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will move back to bench role Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Starting at two-guard•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Will be limited off bench Wednesday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Scores 14 in 10 minutes off bench Sunday•
-
Nets' Allen Crabbe: Making preseason debut Sunday•
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season