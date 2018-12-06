Nets' Allen Crabbe: Pours in 22 points Wednesday
Crabbe registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Thunder.
Crabbe blew up from three-point range Wednesday night, tying his season-high of seven threes Wednesday night. Crabbe should continue to have an offensive role for the Nets moving forward, although it's hard to see him putting up this many points each night.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...