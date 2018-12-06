Crabbe registered 22 points (7-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 1-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one steal across 37 minutes in Wednesday's 114-112 loss to the Thunder.

Crabbe blew up from three-point range Wednesday night, tying his season-high of seven threes Wednesday night. Crabbe should continue to have an offensive role for the Nets moving forward, although it's hard to see him putting up this many points each night.