Crabbe (knee) went through a full practice Thursday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe did not play in Wednesday's game against Charlotte, but he made a big step in the right direction Thursday, practicing in full for the first time since initially injuring his right knee. The Cal product hasn't played since Dec. 12, but if he emerges from Thursday's session without discomfort he could return for Friday's rematch with the Hornets.