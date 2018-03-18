Crabbe (illness) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Grizzlies, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.

Crabbe missed the team's back-to-back set over the weekend with an illness, but as long as he feels fine following Monday's morning shootaround, appears ready to get back in the lineup. If Crabbe is ultimately cleared as expected, look for him to jump back into the starting lineup, which would send Joe Harris to a bench role.