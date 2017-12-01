Crabbe (back) is probable for Saturday's tilt against the Hawks, Alex Labidou of the Brooklyn Nets official website reports.

Crabbe has missed the team's past three games while nursing a sore back, prompting the likes of Joe Harris, Sean Kilpatrick and Isaiah Whitehead to see expanded roles. But, Crabbe is seemingly feeling improved, as the Nets will list him as probable entering Saturday. More updates on his status should emerge after that day's morning shootaround.